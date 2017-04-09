Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News takes a look back into our archives.

The Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 104-83 to tie franchise records for consecutive wins (15) and wins in a season (60).

The Jazz had already tied their record for consecutive wins earlier in the season.

Karl Malone had a game-high 28 points with 13 rebounds, which was his highest total since late February of that year.

Two nights later, a buzzer-beater by Shaquille ONeal helped the Los Angeles Lakers put an end to the second attempt to beat the mark.

Read the original story here