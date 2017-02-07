WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says he has "serious, serious concerns" about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch after meeting with him.

Schumer, who met with Gorsuch Tuesday, stopped short of saying that he would oppose his nomination.

The New York Democrat said afterward that he asked Gorsuch "whether a Muslim ban could in concept be constitutional," the reach of executive power and other issues.

Schumer said Gorsuch "avoided answers like the plague."

He noted that Trump had criticized a federal judge on Twitter over the weekend.

"The bar for a Supreme Court nominee to prove they can be independent has never, never been higher," Schumer said.