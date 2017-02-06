ATLANTA — In the first contest of a three-game road trip Monday night, the Utah Jazz started and finished strong en route to a 120-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Jazz's point total tied for the most they've scored in a game all season.

Numbers

• The Jazz finished the game shooting over 61 percent from the field.

• Utah dominated the rebounds, assists, steals and blocks categories.

• Four Jazzmen finished in double figures, with three scoring over 20.

Records: Utah (33-19); Atlanta (30-22)

Leaders

Utah: Gordon Hayward finished with 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Atlanta: Dennis Schroder scored 21 points to lead the Hawks.

Up next

Utah: at New Orleans, Wednesday, February 8, 6 p.m.

Atlanta: vs. Denver, Wednesday, February 8, 5:30 p.m.