POCATELLO (AP) — Ethan Telfair scored 21 points and led five players into double-figure scoring and Idaho State picked up its second straight Big Sky Conference win by routing Southern Utah, 94-68 Saturday night.

Idaho State came back from 20 points down to beat Northern Arizona in overtime Thursday to snap a three-game losing skid.

The Bengals rolled to a 17-point lead at intermission and kept the pressure on in the second half. Idaho State (5-17, 3-7) shot 52.5 percent from the field, hitting 32 of 61 shots, including 15 of 27 from beyond the 3-point stripe.

Brandon Boyd hit 4 of 5 from long distance and scored 16 points off the bench and Balint Mocsan hit 5 of 7 3-point attempts to tally 15 points.

Randy Onwuasor scored 19 points to pace Southern Utah (4-20, 2-9). James McGee hit 5 of 11 from beyond the arc to add 17 points.