SALT LAKE CITY — The Jazz went on 21-4 down the stretch to rally past the Charlotte Hornets 105-98 on Saturday in the Vivint Arena.

Joe Johnson and George Hill combined for 43 points, shooting 9 of 15 from the 3-point line.

Jazz point guard Dante Exum had 11 points in first half.

Numbers

• George Hill had a scoring focus: 25 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 block, 0 turnovers

• Jazz were outscored 38-21 in third quarter only to bounce back and beat Charlotte 32-16 in the fourth.

• Gobert had 15 rebounds and 3 blocks

Records: Jazz 32-19, 4th place in West; Charlotte 23-28, 8th place in East

Leaders

Jazz: Gordon Hayward scored 32 points to go with his 7 rebounds

Hornets: Former Jazzman Marvin Williams scored 16 points and pulled in 12 rebounds.

Up next

Jazz: at Atlanta, Monday, 5:30 p.m.

Hornets: vs. Nets, Tuesday, 5 p.m.