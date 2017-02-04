SALT LAKE CITY — The Jazz went on 21-4 down the stretch to rally past the Charlotte Hornets 105-98 on Saturday in the Vivint Arena.
Joe Johnson and George Hill combined for 43 points, shooting 9 of 15 from the 3-point line.
Jazz point guard Dante Exum had 11 points in first half.
NumbersComment on this story
• George Hill had a scoring focus: 25 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 block, 0 turnovers
• Jazz were outscored 38-21 in third quarter only to bounce back and beat Charlotte 32-16 in the fourth.
• Gobert had 15 rebounds and 3 blocks
Records: Jazz 32-19, 4th place in West; Charlotte 23-28, 8th place in East
Leaders
Jazz: Gordon Hayward scored 32 points to go with his 7 rebounds
Hornets: Former Jazzman Marvin Williams scored 16 points and pulled in 12 rebounds.
Up next
Jazz: at Atlanta, Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Hornets: vs. Nets, Tuesday, 5 p.m.