SALT LAKE CITY —

Utah's stars came out firing on all cylinders while the Bucks' were almost no where to been seen as the Jazz rolled to 104-88 victory Wednesday night.

Gordon Hayward finished with 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Rudy Gobert turned in his 33rd double-double of the season with 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Numbers

• Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to just nine points on 2-for-10 shooting.

• The Jazz's biggest lead of the game was 25 points.

• Though he only scored three points, Joe Ingles was plus-23 on his time on the court.

Records: Jazz (31-19), Bucks (21-26)

Leaders

Jazz:

Bucks:Jabari Parker led the Bucks with 17 points.

Up next

Jazz:vs. Hornets, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Nuggets: at Nuggets, Friday, 7 p.m.