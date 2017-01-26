SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz overcame a spirited effort from the Los Angeles Lakers to earn a much-needed 96-88 victory on Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Jazz led 44-41 at halftime and trailed early in the third quarter, but behind All-Star wing Gordon Hayward, Utah took control in the back half of the third quarter.

Using an 8-2 run, the Lakers cut it their deficit to four in the final period. But Utah was able to keep Los Angeles from getting within a possession down the stretch as the Jazz snapped a two-game losing skid.

Numbers

• The Jazz went on a 16-0 run in the third quarter to turn a four-point deficit into a double-digit lead heading into the final period.

• Los Angeles fell to 8-2 in games it's held opponents under 100 points this season.

• The Jazz swept the season series with L.A., 4-0.

Records: Jazz (30-18); Lakers (16-34)

Leaders

Jazz: Gordon Hayward had 24 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Rudy Gobert added nine points, 13 rebounds and six blocks.

Lakers: Louis Williams came off the bench to lead the Lakers with 20 points, five rebounds and an assist.

Up next

Jazz: vs. Grizzlies, Saturday, 7 p.m. MST

Lakers: vs. Nuggets, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.