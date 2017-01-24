ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Elijah Brown scored 24 points and Tim Williams added 13 to power New Mexico to its fourth straight win with a 74-61 victory over Utah State on Tuesday night.

The Lobos (13-8, 6-3 Mountain West) hit all 17 of their foul shots, including eight in the closing 1:36 to seal it.

Koby McEwen had 17 points for the Aggies (8-11, 2-6) and Jalen Moore added 14.

It was tied eight times in the first half, the last at 29-29 with a minute left, and Connor MacDougall made a bucket and a foul shot to give New Mexico a 32-29 halftime lead.

The Aggies got as close as three points several times in the second half, but could draw no nearer. Utah State was held scoreless for more than six minutes during a 10-0 New Mexico run midway through the second half.

BIG PICTURE

The teams met at the beginning of the month and it proved to be something of a pivotal game for both sides as it was the first of three straight losses for New Mexico, while the Aggies have won just once since.

The Lobos, however, have now climbed into a virtual tie for the conference lead with Nevada and Boise State. The loss, coupled with Air Force's win over San Diego State, leaves Utah State alone at the bottom of the conference.

UP NEXT

The Lobos head to Nevada on Saturday looking to avenge an overtime loss after holding a 25-point, second-half lead.

The Aggies are home for Fresno State on Saturday in the season's only meeting between the schools.