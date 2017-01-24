DENVER —

The Jazz started strong, fell behind, made a comeback attempt, and ultmately lost for the second time in as many nights, this time to the Denver Nuggets 103-93.

After the first quarter, the Jazz led 22-18. The Nuggets, led by a balanced team attack took control of the second quarter, outscoring the Jazz 33-17 and taking a 51-39 led into the halftime break.

The Jazz would respond in the final period, bringing the score within four with less than three minutes, but ultimately couldnt steal the victory away from Denver.

Numbers

• With just nine rebounds in the game, Rudy Gobert's franchise record streak of games with 10 or more rebounds was halted at 31. At the conclusion of Monday's loss to Oklahoma City, the final box score also showed that Gobert's streak had ended with him gathering just nine rebounds. The NBA, upon further review, awarded Gobert a tenth rebound, thus extending his streak.

• Boris Diaw scored a season-high 16 points off the bench.

• The Nuggets had 28 rebounds on 35 made field goals.

Records: Jazz (29-18) ; Nuggets (19-25)

Leaders

Jazz: Derrick Favors led the Jazz in scoring with 18 points.

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic finished with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Up next

Jazz: vs. Lakers, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Nuggets: vs. Suns, Thursday, 7 p.m.