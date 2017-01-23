SALT LAKE CITY —

It came down to the final moments, but once the dust settled, the Jazz's winning streak had been stopped at six as Oklahoma City prevailed 97-95.

Down 95-92, Gordon Hayward knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer to even the score at 95 with 10.5 seconds remaining.

Unfortunately for the Jazz, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook hit a game-winning elbow-jumper to take a 97-95 lead with 1.4 seconds remaining.

The Jazz tried again to connect on a shot to win or go to overtime but Alec Burks attempt from the corner rimmed out and the winning streak came to an end.

Numbers

• With just nine rebounds, Rudy Gobert's streak of games with double-digit rebounds came to an end at 30, a Jazz franchise record.

•

The Jazz bench outscored Oklahoma City's 41-24.

•

Derrick Favors turned in his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Records: Jazz (29-17) ; Thunder (26-19)

Leaders

Jazz: Gordon Hayward finished with 17 points to complement 6 rebounds.

Thunder: Russell Westbrook completed his 22nd triple-double of the season with 38 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. With 59 career triple-doubles, he is tied with Larry Bird for fifth all-time.

