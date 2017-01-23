SALT LAKE CITY —
It came down to the final moments, but once the dust settled, the Jazz's winning streak had been stopped at six as Oklahoma City prevailed 97-95.
Down 95-92, Gordon Hayward knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer to even the score at 95 with 10.5 seconds remaining.
Unfortunately for the Jazz, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook hit a game-winning elbow-jumper to take a 97-95 lead with 1.4 seconds remaining.
The Jazz tried again to connect on a shot to win or go to overtime but Alec Burks attempt from the corner rimmed out and the winning streak came to an end.
Numbers
• With just nine rebounds, Rudy Gobert's streak of games with double-digit rebounds came to an end at 30, a Jazz franchise record.
•The Jazz bench outscored Oklahoma City's 41-24.
•Derrick Favors turned in his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Records: Jazz (29-17) ; Thunder (26-19)
Leaders
Jazz: Gordon Hayward finished with 17 points to complement 6 rebounds.
Thunder: Russell Westbrook completed his 22nd triple-double of the season with 38 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. With 59 career triple-doubles, he is tied with Larry Bird for fifth all-time.
Up next
Jazz: at Denver, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Thunder: at New Orleans, Wednesday, 6 p.m.