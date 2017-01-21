SALT LAKE CITY — Playing the second leg of a back-to-back, the Utah Jazz notched their sixth straight victory Saturday night by beating the Indiana Pacers, 109-100.

Facing the team he was traded by to the Jazz last summer, George Hill scored a season-high 30 points to lead the home team.

Numbers

Utah shot 25-of-32 from the free throw line, while the Pacers shot just 12-of-17.

The Jazz finished with 24 assists compared to 17 for Indiana.

A night after scoring 27 points and grabbing 25 rebounds, Utah center Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday.

Records: Utah (29-16); Indiana (22-21)

Leaders

Utah: Hill had six rebounds and five assists to go along with his 30 points.

Indiana: Three players led the Pacers with 19 points apiece.

Up next

Utah: vs. Oklahoma City, Jan. 23, 7 p.m.

Indiana: vs. New York, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.