Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News takes a look back into our archives.

When the Utah Jazz were rolling, it was three guys that got them going: Karl Malone, John Stockton and Jeff Hornacek.

Malone had a season-high 41 points with eight rebounds and four blocked shots, John Stockton had 23 points and a dozen assists and Hornacek had 21 points as Utah posted a 111-99 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Jazz shot 55 percent from the field, the best outing by a Phoenix opponent at that point in the season.

Read the original story here