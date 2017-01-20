DALLAS —

The Utah Jazz extended its season-long winning streak to five by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 112-107 in overtime on Friday night. Rudy Gobert turned in a masterful performance with 27 points and 25 rebounds, the first 25-25 game in the NBA this season.Gordon Hayward contributed 26 points and Joe Johnson added 15 points off the bench, including an important 3-pointer in overtime to win Utahs first overtime game of the season.

Numbers

• The fourth quarter alone had eight lead changes and 10 ties before the game went into overtime.

• With 25 boards Rudy Gobert gathered 10 or more rebounds for the 29th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NBA.

•

Records: Jazz (28-16); Mavericks (14-29)

Leaders

Jazz: Rudy Gobert finished with 27 points and 25 rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting.

Mavericks: Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 19 points.

Up next

Jazz: vs. Pacers, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Mavericks: vs. Lakers, Sunday, 1:30 p.m.