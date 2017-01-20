DALLAS —The Utah Jazz extended its season-long winning streak to five by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 112-107 in overtime on Friday night. Rudy Gobert turned in a masterful performance with 27 points and 25 rebounds, the first 25-25 game in the NBA this season. Gordon Hayward contributed 26 points and Joe Johnson added 15 points off the bench, including an important 3-pointer in overtime to win Utahs first overtime game of the season.
Numbers
• The fourth quarter alone had eight lead changes and 10 ties before the game went into overtime.
• With 25 boards Rudy Gobert gathered 10 or more rebounds for the 29th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NBA.
•The Jazz outscored the Mavericks in the paint XX-XX.
Records: Jazz (28-16); Mavericks (14-29)
Leaders
Jazz: Rudy Gobert finished with 27 points and 25 rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting.
Mavericks: Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 19 points.
