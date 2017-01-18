Former University of Utah quarterback Alex Smith was officially named to the NFL Pro Bowl roster yesterday.

Smith, who guided the Chiefs to a 12-4 record, an AFC West division crown and an appearance in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs, was selected to replace injured Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the Pro Bowl, which will take place Jan. 29 in Orlando, Florida.

It's the second Pro Bowl selection of Smith's career.

Bleacher Report unveiled its NBA Power Rankings for the start of the second half of the season, and placed the Jazz all the way up at number six.

According to Josh Martin, the site's lead NBA writer, "With Hood down for a spell and Hill potentially on the fritz for the umpteenth time already this season, Utah figures to lean even more heavily on Hayward for the scoring and playmaking it needs to keep rolling. If his recent play is any indication, though, the Butler product should be up for the task."

Former BYU and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta was selected as AFC North comeback player of the year as voted on by the four reporters covering the division for ESPN.com.

Pat McManamon who covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN wrote, "Pitta's career was a thread's distance from being over. He hadn't played a full season since 2012. He broke his right hip in consecutive seasons, 2013 and 2014. He did not play a down last season. Yet he led NFL tight ends with 86 receptions and got in the end zone twice. His story is a testament to perseverance and dedication."