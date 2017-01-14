SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz rallied from giving up 42 points in the first quarter to beat the Magic 114-107 Saturday night at Vivint Arena.

Gordon Hayward bounce pass to Derrick Favors for a dunk and Rodney Hood 3-pointer sparked a 17-5 run for the Jazz.

The 10th point in the run was shot by Jeff Withey, who came in to shoot for Rodney Hood, who went down with a right leg injury in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Rodney Hood being helped to the training room after injuring his knee. pic.twitter.com/5NBF72XqBG — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) January 15, 2017

Numbers

Boris Diaw had a strange line: 2 of 8 (0 for 3 from the 3-point line) and had a team-high plus-21 in the +/-.

Dante Exum had just 2 points in 8 minutes while committing 3 fouls.

Records: Jazz (26-16), 5th in the West; Magic (17-25), 12th in the East

Leaders

Jazz: Rudy Gobert had another double-double: 19 points and 19 rebounds.

Magic: Elfrid Payton nearly had a triple-double: 28 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

Up next:

Jazz: at Suns, Monday, 7 p.m.

Magic: at Nuggets, 3 p.m.