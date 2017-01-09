TAMPA, Fla. — Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Jordan Leggett redefined Clemsoning in the title game Monday night.

Deshaun Watson's trio of dynamic receivers made big play after big play, acrobatic catch after acrobatic catch, and helped the Tigers upset Alabama 35-31 and claim the school's first national championship since 1981.

Renfrow had the game-winner, a 2-yard catch with a second left that started a celebration that was a year in the making. He finished with 10 receptions for 92 yards and two scores.

Williams and Leggett were just as good.

Widely expected to be the first receiver selected in the NFL draft, Williams made two leaping catches, including a 26-yarder on one touchdown drive in the fourth quarter and a 24-yarder on the final drive. Leggett may have had the play of the game, a diving reception on the final drive that put Clemson on the 9-yard line with 14 seconds remaining.

The three torched Alabama's vaunted defense in the second half, most of them on the receiving end of Watson's 420 yards passing.

Williams caught eight passes for 94 yards. Leggett had seven receptions for 95 yards.

