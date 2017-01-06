WASHINGTON — It's official: Congress has tallied the Electoral College votes and Donald Trump has been elected president.

Mike Pence was elected vice president.

Democrats raised plenty of objections as the votes were counted Friday in a joint session of Congress. But they didn't have the votes to sustain them.

All 538 electors met in their respective state capitals in December to cast their votes. Friday's vote count, led by Vice President Joe Biden, made it official.

Trump finished with 304 votes and Democrat Hillary Clinton got 227. There were 7 protest votes for other candidates.

It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

Trump won even though Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes.

Trump and Pence are to be sworn into office Jan. 20.