LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Jalen Moore had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Koby McEwen scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Utah State beat New Mexico 79-75 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.

Sam Merrill scored 13 with a career-high eight assists and Quinn Taylor added 10 points for Utah State.

The game featured eight ties and 15 lead changes, the last of each came when — in the midst of a 16-5 run —McEwen hit a pair of free throws to tie it and then made a 3 that gave the Aggies (7-7, 1-2 Mountain West) a 60-57 advantage with 8:20 left. Two foul shots by McEwen capped the spurt and made it 69-61 with 2:48 to play.

Shane Rector made two layups while McEwen and Moore combined to hit 6 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Tim Williams had 30 points — one shy of his career high — on 13-of-18 shooting for New Mexico (9-6, 2-0). Elijah Brown scored 17, including three 3-pointers.