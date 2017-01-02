OREM, Utah (AP) — Conner Toolson scored 23 points and freshman Telly Davenport broke into double figures for the first time with 21 as Utah Valley defeated NAIA Antelope Valley 102-63 Monday night.

The Wolverines (8-7) shot 57 percent from the field, made 13 3-pointers, saw 12 players score and four reach double figures to break 100 points for the second time this season.

Toolson was 8 of 13 from the field, including a career-best seven 3-pointers, Jared Stutzman scored a season-high 16 and Jordan Poydras had 13 for the Wolverines.

Steve Bush scored 17 to lead the Pioneers, who have lost four exhibition games against Division I opponents this season, and Aragad Abramian added 12 points with three steals.

Zach Nelson opened the scoring with a layup less than 20 seconds into the game. Poydras wrapped a pair of 3-pointers around a trey from Toolson and Utah Valley led 18-0 and was never threatened.