SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jalen James scored 23 points and Ryan Welage had 22 points and nine boards as San Jose St. beat Southern Utah 92-82 on Wednesday night.

James was 6 of 10 from the field and Welage was 8 of 13 including five 3-pointers for the Spartans (7-4). Gary Williams Jr. added 17 points and five rebounds and Brandon Clarke had 15 points and four rebounds.

San Jose State led throughout the first half and a 10-0 surge midway gave the Spartans a 29-16 lead with 7:42 to play in the period. They were up 44-34 at the break.

Southern Utah fought back in the second to within two, 70-68, on a pair of free throws by Jacob Calloway with 6:51 to play. But the Spartans extended their lead again, and a Welage 3-pointer made it 82-72 with 2:14 remaining.

Randy Onwuasor led the Thunderbirds (2-11) with 28 points. James McGee added 18.