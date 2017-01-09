Father suing to raise daughter caught in legal tangle
Jose Vargas, of Provo, is currently tangled in a complex bid to reclaim custody of his daughter.
Sports Peavler: Way-too-early breakdown of BYU football's 2017 schedule
The 2016-17 college football season isn't even over yet with the national championship still to be played. It is most certainly way too early to be talking about BYU's 2017 football schedule. So what?
Utah Mitt Romney endorses Trump's education pick in Washington Post piece
Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney presented the case for secretary of education pick Betsy DeVos.
Faith Of fantasy and faith: LDS artist James C. Christensen dies at 74
World-renown LDS fantasy artist and former BYU art faculty member James C. Christensen died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Orem.
Forest Service, BLM begin outreach over future plans for Bears Ears
Hunters, hikers, ranchers and others face uncertainty about allowed activities on the new Bears Ears National Monument.
Search continues for Orem's phantom dumper
City officials are getting closer to solving a stinky problem that's costing thousands of dollars to clean up.
