Man with life-long stutter finds a voice through art, stained glass
Hampered by a life-long stutter, Tom Holdman stuggled to express himself, so he turned to art and stained-glass.
Sports Day of rest? More coming for Utah Jazz players
Coach Quin Snyder said the Jazz will "liberally" use strategy of giving players time off to rest.
Utah Utah adds 3 reservoirs to mercury advisory
Three reservoirs — Millsite, Big Sand Wash and Pineview — were added to Utah's mercury fish consumption advisory.
Sports Locals in the NFL: Van Noy makes key plays, Smith and Chiefs fall short
Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy with the Patriots and former Utah quarterback Alex Smith with the Chiefs had the top individual performances from locals in the NFL divisional playoffs.
Veteran turns passion for country into business success
A military veteran has turned his love of country into a successful business venture rallying around stars, stripes.
Police: Body of man sought in Christmas Eve shooting found in Lehi
A passerby found the body of a man in thick brush in the Willow Park area of Lehi.