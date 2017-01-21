Quantcast
14-year-old girl critically injured after being shot near mall
Geoff Liesik, Deseret News
A 14-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday after police say she was shot in a gang-related confrontation near the Valley Fair Mall.
After going scoreless during the first half Saturday at Pacific, guard Nick Emery scored BYU’s first eight points of the second half in the Cougars’ eventual 62-47 victory.
A strong winter storm dropped several inches of heavy snow across northern Utah on Saturday and another round is on the way.
After arson destroyed a Muslim community's mosque in Bellevue, Wash., a neighboring LDS church opened their doors.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utahns, celebrities turn out for women's march at Sundance Film Festival
The march was one of hundreds around the world organized the day after Trump's inauguration to advocate for women's rights, including several in Utah.
'Brother' Reid talks about his 34 years in Congress
Many conservative Mormons don't care much for fellow church member Nevada Sen. Harry Reid. But he often worked behind the scenes on behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
