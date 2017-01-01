Quantcast
Veteran homeless outreach worker's mantra: 'We keep coming back'
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
For more than 20 years, Volunteers of America-Utah medical outreach worker Ed Snoddy has served the homeless in Salt Lake County.
Sports Utah Jazz hold off Suns as Rudy Gobert has 18 points, 13 rebounds
The game featured 20 lead changes and eight ties, until Hayward tipped in a missed basket to put Utah ahead for good.
U.S. & World 16 reasons why 2016 wasn't all that bad
People took to Twitter to share positive moments from the year, using the hashtag #UpsideOf2016.
Utah Rep. Stewart: 'Cold War-esque' relationship with Russia dangerous
The relationship between the United States and Russia is difficult for U.S. diplomats and members of the LDS Church there.
Utahns rock, roll, bounce and boogie their way into 2017
From drumming on metal trash can lids to taking aim at giant inflatable bowling pins from inside a human hamster ball, Utahns found fun and creative ways to ring in 2017 Saturday, the final night of EVE Winterfest.
Veteran homeless outreach worker's mantra: 'We keep coming back'
New Year's attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead
An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations in what the province's governor described as a terror attack.
Diabetes alert dogs: A keen sense of smell saves children's lives
